Life saving efforts recognized

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman received an award from city officials for saving a man’s life over the summer.

Thursday, the Bloomington Police Department awarded Kaylene Freitag a Citizen Partnership Award. Freitag was at the scene of a traffic crash, performing CPR on the unresponsive driver involved in the incident on June 26.

The BPD said officers responded to the crash in the area of Veteran’s Parkway and Oakland Avenue. Upon arrival, they observed a crashed vehicle several hundred feet off the roadway.

Freitag told officers she was a nurse and the victim was unresponsive and lifeless. She and the officers began working together on life-saving measures until Bloomington rescue staff arrived. The victim was later transported to a local hospital where he recovered.

“We are pleased to recognize Kaylene’s selfless act in providing lifesaving assistance to a stranger,” Assistant Chief of Police Greg Scott said. “Acts like these are notable because they don’t happen every day.”