Life jacket drive looking for donations

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Shelbyville is hosting a life jacket donation drive to better protect beachgoers.

The drive is helped run by the Sea Tow Foundation. Last year, they gave the lake a grant to expand their life jacket donor program.

Park Ranger Mallory Brinkley says all of the donations will go to help keeping people safe while in the water.

“We want you to have fun while you’re here,” says Brinkley. “But we want you to be able to go home safe as well. And so water safety is one of our biggest pushes here. So this is one way to draw attention to it and then to be sure we have the materials needed to be able to continue doing the life jacket loaner stations.”

Donations are currently being accepted at the visitor center until July 8. The program currently has 15 spots around the lake to borrow life jackets from.