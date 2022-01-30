“Life can be difficult…” organization wants to expand help to women and children in need

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – The soup kept pouring in Mattoon on Sunday as car after car filed through to get dinner.

“We’re selling soup, sandwiches, and cookies, and raising some funds to continue that good work,” John Titus, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, said.

That good work he’s talking about is a place for women and children to live. When they might not have a place at all.

“There’s a real need, the opportunity for us to realize that we have people in our community that are hurting through no fault of their own. Most of the time, you know, it’s just life. Life can be difficult,” Roy Lanham, the board president, said.

They opened their first Haus of Hospitality more than a decade ago in Charleston. Where they’ve helped more than 80 women and more than 100 kids. Lanham has been there since the start.

“One night, for community dinner, we’re done cleaning dishes and doing things, and this woman who had moved into the house with their two boys was crying. I was like, “Oh my god, what did we do wrong?” And I said, “what’s going on?” And she said to me, “you don’t understand,” I said, what I would like to understand. And she goes, it’s been four years since my sons and I have sat at a table to share a meal,” Lanham said.

That’s who they are helping. Now, they want to expand into Mattoon and help even more women and children.

“It’s really amazing to see the next good step happen. That’s to realize it’s a whole group of people in Mattoon who realize we can do this here, too, and that is just so cool,” he said.

All of the money raised at their soup fundraiser is going to help the current houses continue to run, and going to help build the new home in Mattoon.

Construction of the new home is set to start this spring.

If you or someone you know needs help, or if you would like to donate, you can learn more here.