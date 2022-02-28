URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton visited her alma mater on Monday to speak about the shortage of teachers with students majoring in education.

Stratton said her goal is to visit all public colleges and universities in Illinois to discuss students’ hesitation about teaching. She heard that mental health has been a contributing factor and said that she’s experienced it herself. Her six-year-old was learning from home during the pandemic.

“She was sitting right alongside of me, and I would stop and do a Zoom meeting, or a remote meeting, or a phone meeting, and then I would come back and attend to her needs educationally, and it just gave me a greater appreciation for our teachers,” Stratton said.

Stratton said she wants to invest more in education so teachers know that they are valued. She also wants to encourage more people of color to feel like they have a place in the classroom.