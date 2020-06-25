License revoked for Popeyes restaurant after nearly 60 violations

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Pershing Road had its license revoked by the Macon County Health Department after nearly 60 health code violations.

MCHD health inspectors said they observed “bulk packages of raw chicken standing in pooling liquid (raw chicken juices),” employees not properly washing their hands, heavy amounts of house flies and other violations during their Tuesday inspection.

The health department confirmed the closure with WCIA on Wednesday, but would not comment further on details. The report on the inspection was made available on Thursday.