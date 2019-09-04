License plates now tag Cardinals fans

ILLINOIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals fans can now show their loyalty on Illinois license plates. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Tuesday plates with the bird-on-the-bat Cardinals logo may now be ordered.

White unveiled the red-and-blue-lettered plate last month at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The plates are available for order on the secretary of state’s web page. Fans may order a random number, personalized or vanity plate.

Delivery takes about six weeks after the order is placed. A random-number plate costs $69 for a vehicle that is titled with a valid Illinois registration. Personalized and vanity plate costs vary.

Each purchase and renewal of a Cardinals plate raises $25 for the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund and supports public schools in Illinois.

