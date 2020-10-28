License plate sticker extension deadline is November 1

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is reminding drivers the extension for license plate stickers will end on November 1.

Secretary Jesse White is encouraging people to renew their stickers online. “Online renewals for license plate stickers have skyrocketed since June 1, and if you pay with an e-check, the payment processing fee is waived through the end of the year.” That fee is also waived through the end of the year for getting a duplicate driver’s license/ID card and renewing a driver’s license through the Safe Driver Renewal program.

In order to register, drivers will need their registration cards or past renewal notices with their Registration ID and PIN numbers. If you do not have a renewal notice or current registration card, you can call the Public Inquiry Division at *(800) 252-8980. After you get your Registration ID and PIN numbers, you can go to the Secretary of State’s Office’s website and complete the renewal process.

White stated that since June 1, there have been more than 1.5 million people that renewed their license plate stickers online. “This is nearly double the amount renewing online during the same period in 2019.” Those who renew online can skip the lines at facilities.

Additionally, those who still need to renew their driver’s licenses and ID cards have until February 1, 2021 to do so.