SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — New devices are helping authorities fight crime in Champaign County. Automatic license plate readers led to an arrest in Champaign County over the weekend.

“This is the first kind of bigger case for us,” Pat Wade, University of Illinois Police, said. “We’re hoping that they are going to be productive when individuals come to our town looking to do bad things, that they’re going to be just as useful as they were in this case.”

One man was arrested Saturday after University of Illinois Police tracked him down through an automatic license plate reader.

“He took it upon himself to go check that out,” Wade said. “Go see if he could find the vehicle. Sure enough he found the vehicle parked at a restaurant right there at the intersection.”

An University Police officer got an alert that an automatic license plate reader in Savoy picked up on a stolen car from Chicago. He went to check it out and found the car in an Applebees parking lot. After some quick investigating, he was able to arrest 27- year old Desean Thomas for stealing a car with an estimated worth of $90,000 dollars. Thomas was also arrested for failure to appear in court in Iroquois County.

The police also found 23- year old Kali Branchcomb, of Champaign, with him. She was arrested for failure to appear in court in Iroquois County, but was released with a new court appearance date.

“We all kind of share that system where our officers also get those alerts,” Wade said. “We have five of our own as well and it would work the same way.”

The reader is a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office reader, but University police say they all work together and took the case because they were able to respond quickly. They say after making this arrest, they’re hopeful the ALPR’s will help solve more crime.

“We’re really hopeful that these are going to be useful in doing some more proactive policing and when people have bad intentions or do bad things in our community, identifying those people and holding them accountable,” Wade said.

The University of Illinois police department says they can also help surrounding areas solve crimes who don’t have automatic license plate readers. He said they’re hopeful this will continue to solve crime and deter violence in the future.