License plate reader cameras identify suspect in 14 minutes

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s these license plate readers in Rantoul that helped lead to Briggs’ arrest.

A witness saw the car he was in at the scene on Autumn Fields.

That person told Rantoul Police.

They entered the information into their database.

14 minutes later, a Champaign County deputy spotted the car.

“When you see return on investment like that where we’re having these cameras deployed and we’re getting great information and able to solve serious gun crimes in our community, it obviously makes our job somewhat easier,” said Justin Bouse, the deputy chief for the Rantoul Police Department.

Police say there are policies in place so the cameras and their data are not misused.