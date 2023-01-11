URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said an automated license plate reader helped them arrest a woman accused of taking part in an armed road rage incident earlier this week.

University Police officials said a witness called them on Tuesday to report that someone displayed a gun during the incident, which happened on Kirby Avenue between Neil and Fourth Streets. Using information from an ALPR unit, police were able to locate the offender’s car within minutes.

The car was pulled over in Urbana on Lincoln Avenue and the driver, 37-year-old Sashay Pirant of Rantoul, was arrested. She was booked into the Champaign County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.

Since they were installed in the summer of 2022, Champaign Police reported that ALPR units and other new technologies assisted in solving dozens of crimes around town in 2022. The UIPD also used them to make a pair of arrests in two separate cases.