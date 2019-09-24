Library to display rare books

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library’s collection of rare books will be the main focus of ‘Tales from the Vault’ on October 10. Discussions on what makes a book ‘rare’ will be held. Along with a special look at the collection.

This event will feature many volumes. Some books included are: books for peasants and presidents, miniature books, oversized books, books adorned with illuminations, gildings and velvets, and even a book bound in python skin.

“It’s humbling when you consider how many lifetimes these books have survived,” said reference librarian Meghan Harmon, who selected the books for the presentation.

Harmon will also share information on how to access the library’s collections during a research visit.

“I’m thrilled to be part of ensuring that these resources remain accessible to scholars for years to come,” Harmon said.

Tales from the Vault

October 10 12 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum

112 North Sixth street