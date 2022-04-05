DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Public Library will open at noon on Thursday to allow staff an opportunity to attend the funeral of Board of Trustees President Linda Bolton.

Bolton served as President from May 2017 until her passing.

According to officials, Bolton had a great fondness for the library that stretched back to her childhood, visiting the former Carnegie library (now the War Museum) to pick out books. Bolton believed in reaching out to the community, especially to underserved populations. She held a strong vision of expanding library services, often stating that successful libraries were “more than a building full of books.”

The Library is located at 319 North Vermilion Street. Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday, Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Click here for the library website.