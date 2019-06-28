Library sets book domino record

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet Public Library likes to make sure kids get their hands on books any way possible, even if they’re not reading. It’s why the library set up an event to break the state record for the longest book domino chain.

About 100 kids and volunteers set up 1,165 books to break the record by almost 300. Most of the kids helping out were from the Mahomet Area Youth Club.

It took the team just 40-minutes from first book to last book. There were a few small falls in the middle of the set up, but no disasters. Library director John Howard says the event was a way to give back to kids in the area.

Howard does have experience with the Illinois record as he was the director in Farmington when the record was set there last year. Mahomet was a little shy of the world record though. Seattle had the library to set that record in 2013 with 2,131 books.