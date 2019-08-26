Library replaces roof

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– THe roof at the Rantoul Public Library has been fixed but they’re not in the clear just yet. The library’s roof was leaking near the staff area. To raise money to fix it, they had silent auctions, sold t shirts, and asked for help on social media.
Using donations and a loan, they were able to get the job done. However, they still need help repaying the loan. The library has a goal of 170,000 dollars. So far they have raised at least 5,000 dollars in donations. For more information on how you can help contact 217-893-3955.