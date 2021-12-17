Library removing check-out restrictions for kids

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — In the name of access, the Decatur Public Library said starting in February, it will no longer restrict check-out access of certain materials for children.



A library statement Friday said parents should be the ones to decide what their child reads or watches, including material with adult themes.



“Our strategic plan places heavy emphasis on removing barriers to access,” said Carol Ziese, Head of Technical Services and Circulation. “These changes are pushing that goal forward. Therefore, we are proactively facilitating access by increasing limits and removing restrictions.”



The library is making other access changes, effective immediately. People under 18 can get a library card when with a parent who has an active card. The check-out limit is bumped to 20 for DVDs, CDs, audio books, VOX books, video games, and magazines. And there is no fee to get a replacement card.