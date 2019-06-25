Library recognized

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the spokesman for a group of armed civilians that patrols the U.S.-Mexico border will be released to a halfway house in New Mexico while he faces charges that he impersonated a federal agent there.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Shon Erwin ordered James Christopher Benvie, 44, of Albany, Minnesota, to be conditionally released to a halfway house in Las Cruces, New Mexico, once authorities find a place for him. Conditions include that Benvie stop associating with the border group and find a job, wear a GPS monitoring device and stay at least 10 miles (16 kilometers) away from the U.S.-Mexico border.