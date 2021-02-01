Library open for grab and go

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People can now go physically check out a book at the Champaign Public Library.

Monday they announced both the Main Library and Douglass Branch are open for grab and go. That means you can browse books and check them out, as well as pick up items on hold. Computers are also available, but only for one hour a day. People can either stop by or call ahead for reservations.

While some restrictions have been cut back, others still remain. Seating still isn’t available except at computers, the Library Cafe and FriendShop Bookstore are still temporarily closed, and both meeting and study rooms are still unavailable.

The Main Library is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. The Douglass Branch is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors 15 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or other adult.

Visitors can still utilize curbside pickup of hold items, book bundles and craft kits.