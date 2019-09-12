Library hosts variety of events

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The library is hosting a variety of events this month. September is also Library Card Sign-Up Month. Celebrate by getting your very own card today!

September 24:

Wee Wigglers story times contain songs, stories, and serious silliness for the youngest book-lovers. Offered on Tuesdays from 10 – 10:30 am in the Children’s Program Room, for children from birth up to 24 months, with a caregiver.

Kids’ Snack Club combines themed stories and snacks to educate children. Learn about fish with a story and gold fish-themed snack. Kids’ Snack Club meets at 3:30 pm in the Children’s Program Room, for children, ages 5 – 18; children under 8 with a caregiver.

Teens, build your tech skills with fun projects in the Makerspace every Tuesday! This week, use iPads to learn about banned books. 5:00 pm in the Makerspace. For teens 12 – 18.

September 25:

Preschool Pals Playgroup meets at 10 am in the first floor meeting room. For children, ages 2 – 6 years and their caregivers.

Tween Gaming is a chance for children, ages 8 – 11, to game together in the Children’s Program Room from 6 – 7 pm.

Teens make a dragon egg at this month’s Teen DIY at 5 pm in the Maker Space. For teens 12 – 18.

September 26:

Teens discover your crafty side with art projects every Thursday! This week, celebrate the freedom to read by making “We love banned books” buttons, 5 pm in the Makerspace. For teens 12 – 18.

Book Clubs are Murder! Join our murder mystery themed book club this week as we read The Beekeepers Apprentice by Laurie King. 6 pm in the second floor conference room.

September 27:

Adults, 60 and older, are invited to Coffee Time to enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea with snacks, games, and good conversation. This program is held Fridays from 9:30 – 11 am in the first floor meeting room.

September 28:

Enjoy family-friendly activities and vendors at the Saturday Morning Summer Sounds and Farmers Market on the library lawn from 9 am – 1 pm.

Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month with Woody, Jessie, Buzz and all your Toy Story friends during Toy Story Day! Play Toy Story-themed games, make your own Forkie, sign up for your own library card and more, including a special story time with Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr., at 2 pm. The fun lasts all day for all ages on the first floor.

