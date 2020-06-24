Library details reopening plan

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library will open to the public with reduced hours and services beginning Monday, June 29, 2020.



All services provided during Phase 3 will still be available. These services include: curbside

pick-up, home delivery, online card registration, drop off/pick up copy and fax, reference service

by phone or email and public computer lab in the first floor meeting room.



The building will be open for collection browsing and check out, in-person card registration and

in-person reference assistance (by appointment only). In order to maintain a safe social distance,

only 50 patrons will be allowed in the library at one time.



Library hours will be Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. for “high risk” patrons and

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. for all other patrons. As a reminder, children age eleven or under are not

to be left unattended in the library or on library grounds by caregivers. Children age eleven and

under must be accompanied by a caregiver age sixteen or older.



The library will once again accept returns beginning Wednesday, June 24. However, in order for

staff to handle returned items within recommended guidelines, these items may be returned to the

outside book drops only. Staff will not accept returns brought inside the building.



Starting July 6, the front lawn and Hegeler stage is available for groups of 25 or less to book for

meetings (weather pending). Chairs and sound equipment will be available.



For the safety of patrons and staff, some services will remain unavailable. These services include:

meeting and study rooms; the second floor adult computer and seating areas; newspapers and

magazines; Teen Zone and MakerSpace; children’s and caregivers computers in the Children’s

room and seating areas; inside book drops; and water fountains. The library has also suspended

the acceptance of donated materials.



Patrons are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards, including at service

desks, while visiting the library. Patrons may be asked to wait outside as needed.

Patrons are encouraged to make use of curbside pickup and/or home delivery, as well as the other

digital offerings on the website. To make an appointment for in person reference assistance,

please call the library at 217-477-5220 or use the form available on the website. Front lawn

reservations may be made using the form on the website.



As the COVD-19 situation evolves, staff will continue to evaluate services and adjust offerings

as needed.