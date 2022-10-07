DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A knowledge trail is connecting libraries and book lovers across Illinois.

The Illinois Heartland Library System Library Crawl takes place throughout October. Illinois readers can travel the state searching for new books and fun.

Decatur Public Library (DPL) officials said many cardholders don’t know that they can use their cards at other Illinois libraries. Officials explained that when one orders a book at DPL, the library borrows the book from another library on the crawl.

“The crawl demonstrates to patrons in a practical way the access they have with their library card,” DPL librarian Alix Frazier said. “It allows libraries to work together within the IHLS system, and it brings people to town who may not otherwise visit.”

According to officials, DPL has partnered with 125 libraries in this first year of participation. Readers can use their DPL cards to borrow books at other libraries and return them to the DPL by the due date.

DPL also welcomes visitors from other libraries. DPL encourages visitors to tour nearby restaurants and shops and gives special offers from business partners around Abraham Lincoln attractions.

Readers can pick up a passport from DPL’s reference desk for their trip to Illinois libraries. Click HERE to check a list of participating libraries and more information.