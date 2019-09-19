Library examines old Hollywood war movies accuracy

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will be having an event led by Dr. Mark DePue, an Army veteran, military historian and the head of the presidential library’s Oral History Program, who will be answering questions about famous war movies to see what was right and wrong.

Some movies being discussed will be “Tora! Tora! Tora!,” “Bridge on the River Kwai,” “Back to Bataan,” “To Hell and Back,” and “The Longest Day.”

“War movies can be exciting, inspirational and emotional, but they’re often not accurate – even the ones that claim to be,” DePue says. “We’re going to take a look at where some of your favorite movies hit the target and where they veered off into complete fiction.”

This free event also includes admission to “In This Great Struggle: The Greatest Generation Remembers World War II.” The special exhibit features an amazing array of documents and artifacts as well as videos of veterans recalling their World War II experiences.

Fact vs. Fiction: WWII War Movies

Thursday, September 26 6:30 pm

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum – Union Theater

212 North Sixth Street

Springfield, IL

For tickets, click here.