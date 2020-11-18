Library closes to public; continues curbside pick-up

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Library will be closed to the public starting Friday.

Library Executive Director Jennifer Hess said patrons can reserve their items for curbside pick-up, including craft kids for children/teens/adults. The craft kits are available at the curbside pick-up doors during operating hours. They are free.

Interlibrary loans will still be available. You can return your items to the outside book drops.

Additionally, Hess said WiFi will be available 24/7 in the parking lot.

Curbside pick-up will be available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Patrons need to stay in their cars, unlock their trunks and call (217) 477-5227 when they arrive. Staff will then put the items in their trunks.

If you cannot come to the library during curbside hours, Hess suggested using their contactless home delivery service. You can arrange to use that service by calling (217) 477-5227.

Hess stated while the library is closed, staff will focus on the curbside service, assembling craft kits and other organization projects in the building.