CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Thursday was the first night of Chanukah. It is the Jewish “Festival of Lights.”

It was celebrated at the Champaign Public Library. They held a drive-in menorah lighting.

Chanukah celebrates a miracle. The Maccabees wanted to light the menorah as part of the rededication, but only had a little oil. It lasted for eight days.