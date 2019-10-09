Library celebrated Essie Harris Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday is Essie Harris Day, and there was a special celebration at the Douglass Branch Library for it. Essie is the branch manager there. She observed her fifty year anniversary working at the library with a reception.

Besides from being a champion for bringing services and programming to the community, Essie won the Illinois Library Association’s Hugh C. Atkins award last year. It’s given to the person who has had a lasting impact on librarianship.

Given he lifelong dedication to the library and her community, the Champaign City Council voted on designating the portion of 5th Street between Tremont and Grove Streets that runs alongside the library as Honorary Essie Harris Way.