Library adding seeds of change

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This community planted an idea, and it’s grown into a new library program.

The Urbana Free Library now has a seed lending library.

The concept is simple:

Take a seed.

Plant it in your garden.

When your plant grows, collect its seeds.

Take the seeds to the library.

Library staff told us the community has been wanting this for a while, and there are many benefits to it.

“Promoting diversity in what people plant, and maybe developing local heirloom strains, and, depending on what our public tells us…we’ll probably do pollinator plants,” said adult services librarian Joel Spencer.

This program just started one week ago.

They told us they’re collecting seeds now, so by next spring, people can start planting them.