Libraries start to reopen buildings to public

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several libraries in central Illinois are opening their doors to the public, with some changes for the time being.

Officials with the Danville Public Library said they will open Monday with reduced hours and services. Patrons will be able to browse their collection, use public computers (adults & teens only), and partake in other services. They will also have in-person card registration and in-person reference assistance (by appointment only), according to library staff. To make an appointment for reference assistance, call (217) 477-5220.

Patrons will still be able to utilize curbside pick-up, including craft kids. Interlibrary loan is also still available. Items can be returned at the outside book drops. Also, Wi-Fi will continue to be available from the parking lot 24/7.

The library’s hours will be Monday through Friday, 9-11 a.m. for “high risk” patrons and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. for all other patrons. You will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing, including at the service desks.

In Champaign, officials said the main Champaign Public Library and the Douglass Branch will be open for “Grab and Go” service and computer use, starting February 1. Patrons will be able to browse and check out materials with the “Grab and Go” service.

Curbside pick-up will still be available at both locations.

The Main Library will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The Douglass Branch will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Urbana Free Library will also be open their doors to the public on February 1. Patrons will be able to go in and get their materials with “Grab and Go” service. “We ask that patrons enter the building, find what they need, and complete their transactions in an expedited way.

Patrons will be able to use library computers, but only by appointment.

Starting February 1, the library will be open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 – 4 p.m.

Patrons are asked to wear a mask completely covering their nose and mouth while in the library and maintain social distance. Because of capacity limits, library officials are asking patrons to not bring extra family members or friends with them.