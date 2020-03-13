Libraries cancel programs and meetings

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Libraries in Champaign and Urbana are canceling meetings and programs out of caution for the coronavirus.

Officials at the Champaign Public Library said all library programs and meeting room bookings through April 12 will be canceled. Those who have booked a room between March 13 and April 12 will be contacted.

At this time, the main library and the Douglass Branch will continue to operate their standard hours. Items checked out from them will have due dates extended until the first week of May.

Urbana Free Library officials said all events through April 12 are canceled. Meeting room reservations, library outreach and partnership programs are also canceled for now. Officials said they will work to reschedule events at a later date. At this time, the Urbana Free Library is still a polling place for Tuesday’s election.

In addition to canceling events, library staff have removed all toys from the Children’s area. They did this as the toys are difficult to disinfect quickly. Also, surfaces are being wiped down with disinfectant three times a day. Wipes are also available for patrons to use.