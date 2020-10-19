Libman Company takes steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Health Department said they are working closely with Libman Company to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Libman officials said they had “20 total COVID-19 cases of which 3 were active cases over an 8-month period through the beginning of last week.” They said the situation has been under control for a company with over 700 employees. Then between October 15 and Monday, there were 37 new cases reported by the company. They said they believed this was consistent with the increased number of cases across the state and the rest of the country.

Officials said there is an overall rise in COVID-19 cases in Douglas County. They are now at an 11 % 7-Day Positivity Rate.

The entire Libman facility in Arcola was sanitized this weekend. Additionally, the company will implement a body temperature taking system that is now being tested.

Libman will be offering onsite testing for their employees, with the help of the health department. It will take place on Tuesday. This is the company’s second time doing this.

Employees are also required to wear face masks when entering any part of the facility. “Under Libman’s policy, disposable face masks are to be changed at least once a day.” They also said employees are encouraged to take extra masks home to use.

Officials said if any employee has been exposed to COVID-19 or has any COVID-like symptoms, they are asked to not come into work. If anyone tests positive for the virus or is quarantined, their Libman employee badge is disabled, which prevents them from getting into the facility. “Disabled badges remain disabled for all employees out for 3 days or more, even if the employee is on vacation, and the employee must be screened by the safety team or nurse’s aid upon return to work.”

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the facility. Employees also received keychain hand sanitizers.