Liaison helps military families get professional licensing

News
Posted: / Updated:
jobs employment workers_-4663797199402741768

ILLINOIS (AP) — State officials say a newly-hired military liaison will help service members and their families through the process of obtaining professional licenses.  

The position was created under a law signed earlier this year by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is the state agency that oversees licensing for an array of professions including in the medical field, banking and cosmetology.

The new law also speeds up the process for licensure for military members and their spouse starting in January. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.