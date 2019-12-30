Liaison helps military families get professional licensing

ILLINOIS (AP) — State officials say a newly-hired military liaison will help service members and their families through the process of obtaining professional licenses.

The position was created under a law signed earlier this year by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is the state agency that oversees licensing for an array of professions including in the medical field, banking and cosmetology.

The new law also speeds up the process for licensure for military members and their spouse starting in January.