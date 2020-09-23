Letter from county clerk’s office causes confusion among voters

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of registered voters in the county were sent the wrong address for a polling location, causing confusion for some, wondering why they were told to go to someone’s home to vote in the General Election.

This comes after a previous mistake by the Champaign County Clerk’s Office in August. All registered voters received early vote-by-mail application information for the General Election with the wrong zip code.

Bob Reynolds said he got a letter from the Champaign County Clerk that said: “Please read this letter carefully. Your new polling location name is East Bend Township Building.” While the voter registration card in the envelop had the correct address for the polling location, the voting notice letter did not.

The incorrect polling place address leads to someone’s home in Fooseland. The correct polling location for the East Bend Township Building is at 9 Main Street in Dewey.

Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said this mistake happened because the name of the building where voters of East Bend had been voting for years was listed incorrectly at the Dewey Township Building. The mistake concerned voters like Reynolds.

“If I just moved here and register to vote and I got this letter, where would I drive? Out to somebody’s residence out in the middle of the country?” Other voters who got the same letter believe this kind of mistake could have an effect on people who are unaware of what happened.

“It’s just causing mass confusion a couple months before election time,” said Travis Griest. “They just need the correct information. There’s no excuse for that to come out of an office like that.”

Clerk Aaron Ammons said they are “taking the necessary steps to clarify the issue,” but did not specify how they are doing that.

This is one of several mistakes made by the Champaign County Clerk’s Office this year. Clerk Ammons was reprimanded in March by the State Board of Elections for breaking the election code law. He instructed election judges to shut down 10 early voting locations. The problem was that those votes were counted before Election Day. The State Board of Elections said it is against the law to do that because that is how elections can be manipulated.”

As a reminder, early voting in Champaign County starts on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.. It is at the gymnasium of the Brookens Administrative Building.