DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police say small gatherings during weekends aren’t unusual, but on Saturday night, the unexpected happened.

“You couldn’t navigate through here because there were just so many cars and so many people. They were parking several blocks away and walking down to it,” said Kent Riddle, a nearby neighbor.

Police said they spent the night breaking up pop-up parties, but every time they broke one up, partiers would move to another location.

“It’s sad that you know, that a small number of people think that, you know, they can just take over a section of the city and just make it their little party playland,” said Police Chief Shane Brandel.

Their next stop was the Shell gas station. While police were trying to clear out the area, shots were fired in their direction.

“This one got a little bit out of hand. It certainly was different. And they forced us into a position we didn’t want to be,” said Chief Brandel.

“The way they were scattered from here. Once the shots were fired, it was just total chaos. Total mayhem around here,” said Riddle.

He calls his home ground zero. He said these pop-up parties have been increasing since the pandemic and now it seems to only be getting worse.

“This is not right. People shouldn’t be acting like animals,” said Chief Brandel.

But Chief Brandel said his department isn’t going to give up so easily. He said they never had to worry about being shot at when ending these late-night gatherings and they’re not going to start now.

“Our guys aren’t going to back down. I’m not going to tell them to back down. We’re going to confront it and use whatever means necessary to disrupt that because we know how it ends. It ends in violence,” said Chief Brandel.