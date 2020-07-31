Let’s celebrate National Mutt Day!

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Friday is National Mutt Day, a day to celebrate our four-legged canine friends and everything that makes them unique.

First, we are going to start with Kirby. His owner said he is nicknamed “Kirby Concerny” because of his worried look, which he is said to hold constantly. However, Kirby should have no concerns about being absolutely adorable…

Next, we go to dogs who have become best friends with humans that are just their size…or almost.

  • A boy with his best friend, Noel.
  • Aiden (right) holds his buddy Ozzy’s paw.

And many times dogs like to hang out with their fellow canines…

  • Dixie (left) & Cooper (right)
  • Left to Right: Marley, Lando & Pedro
  • Sydney Sue & Tucker
  • Marley & Maggie

And National Mutt Day is all about showing off your dog, but what about showcasing their great sense of style?

  • Chalupa
  • Izzy
  • Layla
  • Roxy
  • King Simba

And let’s not forget to mention their way of getting comfortable…anywhere.

  • Dottie with her “baby.”
  • Princess Blueberry
  • Princess Blueberry…she can really snooze.
  • Sunni
  • Oscar
  • Corkie

While some dogs snooze…others are speeding off onto their next adventure…

  • Maggie Mae
  • Riley
  • Wink

Or on to their next snack or toy.

  • Piper
  • Shadow
  • Frankie

But no matter what they are doing…we love them!

  • Charles
  • Max & Meah
  • Pepper
  • Scraps
  • Teegan
  • Tucker

