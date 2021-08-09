Let them eat cake: more weddings expected for 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What else is back on? Weddings.

A market research firm called the Wedding Report says that there are an estimated two and a half million weddings in 2022. This is the most for the U.S. since 1984.

It is of course because so many were postponed during the pandemic, but between vaccinations and fewer restrictions, they’re getting rescheduled.

Management at Smallcakes in Champaign says they’re on track to be much busier next year.

“We have a lot of consultations in the works right now for future,” said Chelsee Lawless, the general manager for Smallcakes Champaign. “We are getting towards that time where people start to plan out for 2022.”

By the end of this year, Smallcakes Champaign will have made cakes for 45 weddings. They expect to make more for 2022.