DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — 21 days after it started, a lesson in livestock has finally concluded.

Students at Mark Denman Elementary School got to watch some chicks hatched on Wednesday. They have had their eyes on the eggs for three weeks waiting for this day.

Educators said the process helps them explain science, math and agriculture.

The eggs were provided by the Vermilion County Farm Bureau Agriculture in the Classroom program.