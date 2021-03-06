Less activity expected on campus before St. Patrick’s Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–In the past, Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day attracted a crowd near campus, but due to the pandemic, things are much more quiet.

Over the years, the festivities have died down, and this year leaders expect even less students to participate. The Mayor of Urbana says the city met several times with UI officials, the City of Champaign, and other agencies over the past few weeks. They have been monitoring social media and talking to bar owners. They didn’t find any indication of more activity this weekend. Mayor Diane Marlin says Unoffical has become less popular.

“It was not a safe activity. There were people getting sick. There were people getting hurt, and people losing their lives on this weekend so for good reason it’s something to be discouraged. Certainly with the pandemic something like this just can’t happen, and it shouldn’t happen, and it isn’t,” said Diane Marlin, City of Urbana Mayor.

The UI party patrols will continue to be out this weekend. They’re asking anyone participating in Unofficial to be safe and follow all coronavirus guidelines.