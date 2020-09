LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in LeRoy. That is why the school district is changing what classes look like.

From now on, core classes such as Math, English and Science will all be offered remotely. There will be in-person instruction for those students who need it.

For high schoolers, non-core content classes such as Art, Music and P.E. will be suspended for this week.