LeRoy Police: Man arrested in relation to car thefts

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — LeRoy Police announced the arrest of Austin Leininger after he was accused of stealing several cars last week.

According to police officers, in the overnight hours of last Monday and Tuesday, six cars were reported to be stolen from different houses in the Falcon Ridge subdivision. Police were not informed about most of these incidents until Wednesday.

On Thursday, LeRoy Police said they arrested Leininger in Clinton for six counts of Burglary to Motor Vehicle. Leininger is currently held in the McLean County Jail. His bond is $10,000 (10%).

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in court of law.

LeRoy Police encourage residents to remove valuables from their cars, lock their cars, park in well-lit areas, use security cameras (if possible) and immediately report any suspicious activity at the time that it occurs.