LeRoy Police: Additional man charged after guns stolen from house

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old LeRoy man was charged in connection to a residential burglary.

LeRoy Police said the burglary–which happened near East North and North Pearl streets–was reported on December 9. The victim said they noticed three firearms had been recently stolen from where they were being stored. Those guns have not yet been recovered.

Two men were arrested for this crime. On Thursday, officers said Brendan Cano was charged with residential burglary and firearm possession without a FOID card.

Additionally, Jordan Gillespie, of LeRoy, was also charged with residential burglary and possession of a firearm. Plus, he was charged with possession of child pornography.

Police said no other suspects are being sought in this case. However, if you have anymore information regarding this crime, call Sergeant Wilkins at (309) 962-3310