Lender’s Bagel factory sold to new company

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lender’s Bagel factory has been sold again.

Conagra brands has sold the company and its Mattoon bagel factory to Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. The deal includes the Lender’s brand and related property, the production facility in Mattoon and inventory.

Lender’s, which now employs about 250, was sold to Kraft Foods in 1985. Kellogg acquired Lender’s from Kraft in 1996 for $455 million, but sold the business after three years later to Aurora Foods for $275 million. Four years later, Aurora sold Lender’s to Pinnacle.