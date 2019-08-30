Legionnaires disease case found at veterans’ home

MANTENO, Ill. (WCIA) — This afternoon, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) learned that a case of Legionnaires’ disease was identified in a resident at the Manteno Veterans’ Home (IVHM) and notified all residents, families, and staff. The resident is being treated and is in stable condition.

Officials say once discovered they immediately implemented its response plan that includes flushing the water system.

Also the resident’s sink, the ice machine, and the community shower in the resident’s wing have been taken out of service as a precaution

Further water testing has been ordered.

Water use is restricted and bottled water will be delivered for all staff and residents.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious lung infection (pneumonia) that people can get by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria and it is not spread from person to person.

In 2018, Illinois reported 512 cases of Legionnaires’ disease statewide with 251 confirmed to date in 2019. IDVA follows its water management plan and CDC recommendations to protect the health and safety of its residents.

All IDVA illness notifications may be found at www.veterans.illinois.gov. For more information on Legionnaires’ disease, please visit www.dph.illinois.gov.

