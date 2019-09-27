Legal summit at capacity

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Senator Scott Bennett is hosting an annual event to help people clear their criminal records. While capacity has reached its limit, there is a waiting list for those who are interested in the future.

The event provides free legal help from volunteer attorneys allowing people to review their criminal histories and prepare petitions to get records expunged. It can mean the difference of qualifying for employment or other opportunities.

Bennett says, “I am proud to participate and give back to my community through this event. Part of the justice system is moving on after someone has paid their debt to society and is ready to start anew. This event is about helping with that. It’s remarkable to see the large turnout and the positive outcome it brings to people.”

Summit on Sealing & Expunging Criminal Records

Stone Creek Church

2502 South Race Street, Urbana

Saturday, October 5

For more information, click here.