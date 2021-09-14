Legal standing with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – President Biden announced federal workers and contractors are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and businesses with 100 or more employees.

Matthew Finkin is a U of I law professor. We asked him if businesses or employees could potentially sue over this mandate.

“They’ve gotta comply. I mean it really is not rocket science. There are lots of mandates. The occupational safety and health administration, which is what this administration is using, is responsible to ensure that every work place that it covers in state commerce is a healthy and safe environment for workers,” he said.

He said even without the mandate, nothing stops an employer from requiring its employees to be vaccinated. He said if businesses don’t comply, they could face repercussions, and if workers don’t, they could be fired.