CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Board will have to replace DeShawn Williams after he resigns to join the County Treasurer’s Office. However, that could take a while.

There is still legal dispute over who has the power to appoint his replacement. County Executive Darlene Kloeppel filed a suit asking a judge to affirm she is the County’s ultimate authority. Previously, the board chairman was that person.

A judge needs to rule and that will likely delay filling the vacancy.