Legal action taken to save school

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA)– A woman trying to save an old school is taking legal action. Eastlawn School is scheduled to be demolished, and Jolen Anya Minetz has been trying to save it. Minetz says it’s expected to come down Monday, so she’s making a final push. She’s taking her concerns to court. Minetz claims the referendum question in 2016 about the demolition was too confusing for voters. She filed an injunction to see if she can stop the building from being torn down.

Minetz will be in court Friday to see where the injunction stands. The company hired to tear down the building said it was mentioned to them that demolition would happen Monday, but they’re still waiting to hear from the district and architect before they move forward.