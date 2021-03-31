Legacy Pizzeria closes their doors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of Legacy Pizzeria said they have shut their doors.

On Wednesday, the owners announced the closure on Facebook. They said it is effective immediately. They did not say the reason for closing their business.

“We want to thank everyone for their support, we really enjoyed making those pizzas.” They continued to say, “We hope in these interesting times all of you may find safety, happiness and kindness. Thank you all again.”

If you have a gift card for Legacy, you are asked to contact the owners through their website to get a refund.