Lee Brice to debut new song at Farm Progress Show

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Farm Progress Show is just a little over two weeks away and this year it is not just the agriculture community that will be excited. That is because officials announced that Lee Brice will perform during the event.

Brice–one of Nashville’s “A-List” headliners–will be on stage Wednesday, September 1 after the day’s events are over. The award-winning artist will have the first public performance of his new song “Farmer.”

So how did Brice come up with this song that is really applicable to what is happening?

“So we were actually sitting down with his management team in the early days of working out this contract and you may not know this, but Lee’s a farmer, so Lee has a couple hundred acres in Nashville.”

If you are interested in seeing Lee Brice, a ticket to the Farm Progress Show that Wednesday will get you into the show. The Farm Progress Show itself runs August 30 – September 2 in Decatur.