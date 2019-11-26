LED inventor to be grand marshal at Parade of Lights

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What better person to be the grand marshal for the Parade of Lights than the father of the LED? Nick Holonyak will lead off the parade on Saturday, November 30. He’s a three-time graduate of electrical engineering at the U of I and created the first LED in 1962.

“I think it’s a real honor that we’re able to tell his story to the community,” said Genevieve Kirk, Parade of Lights Committee member. “There’s a clear tie in to the inventor of the LED and the Parade of Lights, an event that’s all about celebrating lights and so many of our floats will have LED lights on them this Saturday.”

The parade starts at 6:00 p.m.

