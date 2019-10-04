Lecture features alumna author

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A UI alumna will speak at a free public lecture as part of One Book One Campus.

Nafissa Thompson-Spires, author of The Heads of the Colored People, shares her collection of stories from various viewpoints and daily experiences with race, identity politics and contemporary middle class.

One Book One Campus launched in 2005 as a program promoting and encouraging campus-wide engagement. Lectures are held regarding a chosen book while discussion groups share passionate dialogue as a result.

One Book One Campus

The Heads of the Colored People by Nafissa Thompson-Spires

Illini Union I-Rooms

1401 West Green Street, Urbana

Wednesday, October 9, 7 pm