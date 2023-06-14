CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the 4th of July just a few weeks away, the Champaign Fire and Police Departments are reminding the community of the dangers that fireworks present and are suggesting that people leave them to the experts.

Officials said that in 2021, fireworks sparked more than 12,000 fires and sent 11,500 people to hospital emergency rooms. 23% of those injured were children under the age of 15.

Champaign Fire and Police officials suggested that instead of using fireworks at home, people should attend professional fireworks show. The best way to prevent injuries, they said, is to not use fireworks at all.

But if people do celebrate the 4th of July with their own fireworks, officials had a few safety tips and reminders:

Generally, any firework that is lit by a wick, shoots into the air and/or explodes is illegal in the City of Champaign.

Use legal fireworks such as sparklers. However, these can still burn at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. Do not allow children to use them without adult supervision.

Use all fireworks outside and away from homes, people, trees, dry grass and other flammable substances.

Always have a bucket of water or fire extinguisher nearby when handling fireworks.

If injured by a firework, go to a doctor immediately. If it is an eye injury, do not rub the eye, which may cause more damage.

People can review the Champaign Municipal Code of Ordiances, specifically Chapter 13, Article II, for more detailed information on fireworks, their definition and what is allowed and prohibited.

Officials also took the opportunity to remind people to have a working smoke alarm in their home and regularly practice a home escape plan in case of a fire or other emergency.