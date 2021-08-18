Learn about hummingbirds during festival at Rock Springs

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Meet hummingbirds up close at the Hummingbird Festival in Decatur on August 26.

The festival will be held at Rock Springs Conservation Area. This is an annual event organized by the Macon County Conservation District and the Decatur Audubon Society. The District’s manager said customers can join host Vernon Kleen to learn about hummingbird species and enjoy the catch and release of these birds.

The festival is free, but you need to pre-register by noon on August 25. To register, head to the District’s website.